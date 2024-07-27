Sei Investments Co. Purchases 18,272 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of CECO Environmental worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $30.23 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Further Reading

