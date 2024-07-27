Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco India ETF worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

PIN opened at $29.99 on Friday. Invesco India ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $259.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

