Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 487,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,371 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JHG opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JHG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JHG

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.