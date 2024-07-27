Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 207,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NYSE NX opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

