Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,998 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of EverQuote worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EverQuote by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $919.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $234,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,860.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,776,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,100 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $234,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,257 in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

