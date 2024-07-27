Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,281 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of First Advantage worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Advantage alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,109,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 255,807 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 240,464 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 603,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Advantage by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 94,166 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Advantage

In other First Advantage news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $91,048.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $91,048.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,034 shares of company stock worth $241,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FA

First Advantage Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.