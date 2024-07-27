Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,204 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 64,275.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

