Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,818 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,818 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Match Group by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,136,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,479,000 after buying an additional 956,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $112,903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Match Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,300,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Match Group by 17,295.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

