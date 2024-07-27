Sei Investments Co. Sells 29,468 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,468 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $298.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $309.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.