Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,139 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.