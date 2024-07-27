Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,050 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 637,075 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,311,000 after buying an additional 452,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $12,043,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $9,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $56,715,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERX. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

