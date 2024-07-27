Sei Investments Co. Sells 634 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $250.86 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $252.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

