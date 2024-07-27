Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,317 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Radware worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Radware by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Radware by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Radware by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,396 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $821.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

