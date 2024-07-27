Sei Investments Co. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $477,281.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $3,491,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $601,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $477,281.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,372 shares of company stock worth $4,671,729 over the last ninety days. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.48 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals



Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

