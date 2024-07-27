Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.20 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,468,847 shares of company stock valued at $51,024,340. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

