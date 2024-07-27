Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Frontier Group worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after buying an additional 3,305,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 636,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Frontier Group by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 196,240 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

Frontier Group stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $909.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

