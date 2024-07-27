Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Service Co. International Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $77.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.