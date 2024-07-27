ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $850.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $830.00 to $850.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $833.57.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $827.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $744.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.93. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $403,034,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

