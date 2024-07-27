ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $900.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $820.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.57.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $827.85 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $744.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $750.93. The company has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

