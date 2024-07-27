SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 408,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 769,217 shares.The stock last traded at $11.81 and had previously closed at $11.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

SFL Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.21%.

SFL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. SFL’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Institutional Trading of SFL

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More

