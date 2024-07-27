SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after acquiring an additional 727,207 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,770,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after buying an additional 451,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.24.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LAMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.