SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $146.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.69. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $176.99.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

