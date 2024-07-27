SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 35.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,329,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $50.80 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

