SG Americas Securities LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 62,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 2.8 %

OII opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OII

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.