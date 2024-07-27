SG Americas Securities LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,602 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,036 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,578,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

CYH opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

