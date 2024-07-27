SG Americas Securities LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,241,000 after acquiring an additional 225,464 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 309,261 shares in the last quarter.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

