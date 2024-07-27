SG Americas Securities LLC Has $157,000 Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

LEU has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of LEU opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $665.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.33. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 2,962.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

