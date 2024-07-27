SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 500,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 191,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. StockNews.com cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 0.24. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

