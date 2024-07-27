SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $142,000 in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Busey by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First Busey by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,517.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 365 shares of company stock valued at $7,725 and have sold 25,090 shares valued at $591,240. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

First Busey Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $110.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.06 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

