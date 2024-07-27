SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.54.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $569,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 503,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,878.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $569,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,878.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 26,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $461,143.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,710 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,292. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

