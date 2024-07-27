SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,102 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,445 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 52,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

