SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after acquiring an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $141,350,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $128.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $964.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

