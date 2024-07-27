SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 93,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 175,494 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 129.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 822,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expro Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 194,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $60,117,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,195,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,737,240 shares of company stock worth $60,891,007. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -126.11 and a beta of 1.02. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

