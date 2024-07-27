SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $968.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

