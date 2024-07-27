SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 17,968 Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock valued at $712,516. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $707.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

