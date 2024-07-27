SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,141 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,632,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,146 shares of company stock worth $710,274 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNLI stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

