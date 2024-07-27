SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,956 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 109.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYEL stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $418.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.52. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYEL. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

