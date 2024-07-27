SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,448 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,235.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $59,235.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,119,082.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

