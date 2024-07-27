SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,326 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,326 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 294,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Further Reading

