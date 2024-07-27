SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 36.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $861,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

