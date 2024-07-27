SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 266 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Daily Journal by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $465.70 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $286.05 and a 1 year high of $474.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

