SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,526 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,526 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

