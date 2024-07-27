SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,643 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,643 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 224,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 476,998 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $8,475,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $8,452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

