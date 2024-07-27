SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,713 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRSN. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 260.65% and a negative net margin of 352.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

