SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,522 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 76.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In related news, Director Annette Catino acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Annette Catino acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,351 shares of company stock worth $307,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

