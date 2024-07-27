SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,647 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARQT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,415 shares of company stock valued at $378,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.