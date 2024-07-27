SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $300.87 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $301.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

