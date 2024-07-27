SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in RXO by 106,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RXO by 2,235.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in RXO by 2,008.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RXO by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 105,065 shares of RXO stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $2,108,654.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,280,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,818,310.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 105,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,263 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RXO opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -346.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.41.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXO. Raymond James began coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

