SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth about $903,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 80.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $770.86 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

