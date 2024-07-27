SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oil States International by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Oil States International by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Oil States International by 524.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of OIS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.36 million, a PE ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

